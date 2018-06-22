Obstacles to Trump's 'space force' could keep proposal grounded for now

President Trump’s proposal this week for a “space force” is already facing obstacles in Congress and at the Pentagon — two places where he’ll need broad support to get his initiative off the ground.

Trump surprised lawmakers and military officials on Monday when he directed the Defense Department to create a “space force” as its sixth military service branch. On Capitol Hill, the president faces the difficult task of garnering congressional backing for his plan, with several key lawmakers voicing skepticism over the idea.

“I think it’s somebody wanting to have something new that they can talk about,” Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said of Trump’s plan.

