Ocasio-Cortez Announces Nationwide Tour To Promote Green New Deal

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is taking the Green New Deal on the road to build support for her socialist pipe dream.

“Let’s go: ‘We’re starting a 15-city tour + a 50-State campaign, starting in early primary states, to build political and public support for a Green New Deal,'” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday.

Her tweet included a video by far-left group Now This explaining the Green New Deal, which would implement a number of “social justice” and de-industrializing policies within 12 years.

Let’s go: ‘We’re starting a 15-city tour + a 50-State campaign, starting in early primary states, to build political and public support for a Green New Deal.’ – @sunrisemvmt#ThisIsWhatDemocracyLooksLike ⬇️ https://t.co/bFs1nozd6e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2019

The tour is also backed by Soros-funded groups Justice Democrats and the Sunrise Movement.

It remains to be seen how the socialist firebrand intends to travel to those 15 cities, but it will most likely be with fossil fuel-powered transportation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared a vote would be held for the Green New Deal shortly after its disastrous unveiling, prompting many Democrats to back away from the proposal they know full well can’t be fulfilled.

