Ocasio-Cortez Attacks ‘Shrieking Republicans’ For Criticizing Her Comparison Of Border Facilities To Concentration Camps…

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has taken aim at “shrieking Republicans” who criticized her for comparing border facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border to concentration camps.

The freshman New Yorker made the shocking claim during an Instagram broadcast on Monday night and then doubled down Tuesday morning on Twitter.

“This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying,” she tweeted.

“This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis.”

