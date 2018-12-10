Ocasio-Cortez Backs Green Policies That Would Cripple Economy - Report

Image Credits: Daddyodilly / Flickr.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez promises that going green – removing all fossil fuels from our energy mix – will “establish economic, social and racial justice in the United States.”

In fact, her proposal would cripple our economy and hurt our poorest citizens.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has admirable passion, but needs some schooling in energy economics. The cost of renewable energy is dropping fast, but is still more expensive in many applications than traditional fossil fuels like coal or oil. That’s one reason that adoption of wind and solar power has been slow, and that many countries, including the United States, underwrite renewables with subsidies and tax credits.

Read more


Related Articles

Gold Hits Five Month Peak As Dollar Slips

Gold Hits Five Month Peak As Dollar Slips

Economy
Comments
Is Bitcoin Going To Zero?

Is Bitcoin Going To Zero?

Economy
Comments

Strong Growth in Manufacturing Jobs

Economy
comments

Fed “Likely” to Raise Rates Following Positive Jobs Report

Economy
comments

Job Creation, Hiring Speeds Up

Economy
comments

Comments