Ocasio-Cortez: Billionaires Like Starbucks' Schultz Should "Work Their Way Up"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that Billionaires who want to run for president should work their way up – starting perhaps with city council.

Harrison Smith & Jake Lloyd discuss how the media has been treating Ocasio-Cortez since she has entered office.

Referring to former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s bid for President in 2020, the former bartender and Bernie Sanders 2016 organizer tweeted on Wednesday: “Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”?”

Why don’t people ever tell billionaires who want to run for President that they need to “work their way up” or that “maybe they should start with city council first”? https://t.co/3d8Nenrvl5 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 30, 2019



Ocasio-Cortez was referring to Schultz’s comment that she is the reason he’s running as an independent – a move widely seen by Democrats as ensuring a Trump victory in 2020.

In a Monday interview with CNBC, Schultz called her proposal of a 70% tax on the rich un-American.

“I respect the Democratic Party. I no longer feel affiliated because I don’t know their views represent the majority of Americans. I don’t think we want a 70 percent income tax in America.”

Callers affected by highly taxed industries voice their stories on how it destroyed jobs and opportunities.