Ocasio-Cortez Blames Anonymous Staffer for Widely-Mocked Green New Deal Rollout

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Friday blamed an anonymous staffer for the early rollout of the Green New Deal FAQ, which was widely-mocked for saying there would be a guarantee of economic security even for those “unwilling to work” and calling for the elimination of “farting cows.”

During a town hall that aired on MSNBC Friday night, Ocasio-Cortez was asked by host Chris Hayes whether she thought that office rolled out the Green New Deal the right way.

“What I will say is that I definitely had a staffer that had a very bad day at work and did release a working draft early, so I get that that’s what they are seizing on,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Really what we need to do is have a serious conversation and even in those draft versions what they were talking about is really about the fact that we need to innovate on technology.”

She went on to reference “cow flatulence,” prompting Hayes to interject, “It sounds ridiculous, but it literally is an issue.”

