Ocasio-Cortez blasts Electoral College as a 'scam'

First-term Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is calling for the U.S. to abolish the Electoral College, saying that the voting system is a “scam” that negatively impacts minorities.

Ocasio-Cortez made her argument on Monday in an Instagram story that includes her driving along a deserted highway and quipping, “many votes here, as you can see.”

“Very efficient way to choose leadership of the country. I mean I can’t think of any other way, can you?” Ocasio-Cortez says, before going on to cite a report from New York Magazine that argues the defenses of the system that determines the winner of presidential elections are flawed.

