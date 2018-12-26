Ocasio-Cortez botches biblical story of Jesus’ birth in attempt to defend refugees

Don’t let a few historical facts get in the way of trying to score a political point.

Social Congresswoman-to-be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish the world a Merry Christmas, and attempted to use the day to score a political point for refugees.

Except she got the story wrong.

Joy to the World! Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people. 🌎(Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents.) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 25, 2018

“Joy to the World!” she tweeted.

“Merry Christmas everyone – here’s to a holiday filled with happiness, family, and love for all people,” she continued, adding in parantheses, “Including refugee babies in mangers + their parents,” of course referring to the biblical account of Jesus’ birth in a stable manger.

Ocasio-Cortez botches one major detail in her attempted political tweet: Jesus wasn’t a “refugee.”

Luke 2: 1-6 tells us:

And it came to pass in those days that a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This census first took place while Quirinius was governing Syria. So all went to be registered, everyone to his own city. Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed wife, who was with child. So it was, that while they were there, the days were completed for her to be delivered.

Joseph went with Mary to Bethlehem to register for the census. They weren’t refugees.

Try again, Alexandria.

Here’s another account, courtesy of Linus in “Charlie Brown Christmas”:

Maybe that teaching is more Alexandria’s style…?