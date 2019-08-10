Ocasio-Cortez Calls For 'Answers' After Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) led public calls Saturday demanding answers after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell due to an apparent suicide.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, tweeted.

We need answers. Lots of them.https://t.co/4DMckiZnVB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 10, 2019

Multiple media outlets reported Saturday that Epstein’s body was discovered in his jail cell around 7:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

Many immediately began questioning the details surrounding his death after Epstein was reportedly put on suicide watch in late July following a possible suicide attempt.

