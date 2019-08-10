Ocasio-Cortez Calls For 'Answers' After Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell

Image Credits: Alex Wong | Getty.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) led public calls Saturday demanding answers after disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell due to an apparent suicide.

“We need answers. Lots of them,” Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, tweeted.

Multiple media outlets reported Saturday that Epstein’s body was discovered in his jail cell around 7:30 a.m. at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC).

Many immediately began questioning the details surrounding his death after Epstein was reportedly put on suicide watch in late July following a possible suicide attempt.

Read more


Related Articles

Dead Men Tell No Tales

Dead Men Tell No Tales

U.S. News
Comments
Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell Despite Being on 24/7 Suicide Watch

Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Jail Cell Despite Being on 24/7 Suicide Watch

U.S. News
Comments

Jeffrey Epstein Dead In Apparent Suicide

U.S. News
comments

Biden Names His Favorite ‘Non-President’ Political Figures: Thomas Jefferson And JFK….

U.S. News
comments

Leading Mexican Columnist: Where Is the Outrage over Cartel Mass Murders?

U.S. News
comments

Comments