Ocasio-Cortez calls for sending 5,000 caseworkers to border ‘to process visa applications’

New York Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants 5,000 caseworkers sent to the U.S.-Mexico border instead of American troops.

On Monday, the 29-year-old socialist argued that sending troops to the border created a “moral crisis” and that the only solution was to send caseworkers to speak with and assist illegal aliens.

“What if instead of sending 5k troops to the border, we had sent 5k caseworkers to review + process visa applications? In addition to averting moral crisis, it also would’ve saved enormous amt of resources. But we don’t talk about the financial recklessness of GOP admins, do we?” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

There are obviously several issues with Ocasio-Cortez’s idea, primarily given that many of the migrants appear to be approaching the border for the sole purpose of illegally entering the U.S. to claim asylum.

Her tweet on Monday also came one day after she argued that the migrant caravan swarming the border is comparable to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany during the Holocaust.

On Sunday, videos scorched across Twitter showing a large group of migrants throwing rocks and attempting to barge into the country at the port of entry connecting Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, with assistance from some of the troops President Donald Trump sent to the border, closed the port of entry and used tear gas in an attempt to send the migrants back toward Mexico.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to condemn the U.S. for securing the border and forbidding the migrants from freely entering the country.

“Asking to be considered a refugee & applying for status isn’t a crime. It wasn’t for Jewish families fleeing Germany. It wasn’t for targeted families fleeing Rwanda. It wasn’t for communities fleeing war-torn Syria. And it isn’t for those fleeing violence in Central America,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

