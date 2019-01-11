Ocasio-Cortez Campaign Fined For Not Providing Worker's Compensation Coverage

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

The campaign of rookie U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been fined by the state for not providing workers’ compensation coverage for a month last year.

The failure to provide the coverage to campaign staff is particularly awkward for Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic socialist who rose to stardom after unseating top Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley with a campaign theme of improving conditions for the working class.

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asks 2014 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai a question during an event held at the John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum at the Harvard Kennedy School in Cambridge, MA (Michael Swensen / Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart told the New York Daily News.

