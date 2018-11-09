Ocasio-Cortez complains about not getting Congressional paycheck yet: ‘How do I get an apartment?’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently believes the “electoral system” is unfair because she can’t receive her congressional salary until she’s actually sworn in as a member of Congress.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old socialist spoke with The New York Times about her election victory on Tuesday.

But rather than discuss her ideas for Congress, Ocasio-Cortez complained about not being able to afford an apartment in Washington, D.C.

Given that she will not be sworn in as a member of Congress until January, the Democratic socialist complained about not receiving her congressional salary for another three months.

“I have three months without a salary before I’m a member of Congress, so how do I get an apartment?” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Those little things are very real.”

There are many little ways in which our electoral system isn’t even designed (nor prepared) for working-class people to lead. This is one of them (don’t worry btw – we’re working it out!)

⬇️ https://t.co/PEQ5ccSDSO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 8, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez said she and her “partner” have been saving money since her days as a bartender in New York, but decried that it wasn’t enough to get her an apartment in D.C.

“We’re kind of just dealing with the logistics of it day by day,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’ve really been just kind of squirreling away and then hoping that gets me to January.”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez telling the Times that she “can’t really take a salary,” filings by the Federal Election Commission indicate that she did take at least one “payroll” check as a candidate this election cycle.

The socialist darling also tweeted about her interview with the Times, and further elaborated her bizarre position that the “electoral system” is unfair because she cannot receive her congressional salary until she’s actually sworn in as a member of Congress.

The electoral system has absolutely nothing to do with Ocasio-Cortez’s apparent financial struggles. While many will find it mind-boggling that she doesn’t know that, it’s hardly the first time she has made a bizarre statement.

On Tuesday night, Ocasio-Cortez thanked every “Dreamer” for her election victory and accuses Immigration Customs and Enforcement of committing “humans rights violations.”