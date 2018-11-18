Ocasio-Cortez Declares War On White, Moderate Democrats

Image Credits: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed an effort Saturday by a group called the Justice Democrats, which opposes “Democratic incumbents who are demographically and ideologically out-of-touch with their districts.”

The Justice Democrats helped Ocasio-Cortez oust veteran Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in a primary in New York’s 14th congressional district earlier this year.

In a tweet, she supported the Justice Democrats’ new “#OurTime” campaign:

Since winning her election Nov. 6, Ocasio-Cortez has continued to challenge the Democratic Party leadership, joining a sit-in protest in the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over climate change policy.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Mike Huckabee Teams Up With Daughter for Interview, Utterly Destroy Jim Acosta

Mike Huckabee Teams Up With Daughter for Interview, Utterly Destroy Jim Acosta

U.S. News
Comments
Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Carlson Scolds CNN’s Stelter for Report on His Door After Mob Outside House: ‘I Hope You’re Ashamed’

U.S. News
comments

Trump on Acosta Returning to White House: ‘If He Misbehaves, We’ll Throw Him Out’

U.S. News
comments

Comments