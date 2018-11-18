Ocasio-Cortez Declares War On White, Moderate Democrats

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backed an effort Saturday by a group called the Justice Democrats, which opposes “Democratic incumbents who are demographically and ideologically out-of-touch with their districts.”

The Justice Democrats helped Ocasio-Cortez oust veteran Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) in a primary in New York’s 14th congressional district earlier this year.

In a tweet, she supported the Justice Democrats’ new “#OurTime” campaign:

If you’re a strong progressive leader in your community and committed to getting money out of politics, I want you to join me in Congress. I want you to run. To run in 2020 without corporate money, you need to start considering now. Join @justicedems tonight to learn more ⬇️ https://t.co/7hkAFkaZ4A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 17, 2018

Since winning her election Nov. 6, Ocasio-Cortez has continued to challenge the Democratic Party leadership, joining a sit-in protest in the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) over climate change policy.

