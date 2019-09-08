Ocasio-Cortez Demands Impeachment for Reported Military Stop at Trump Golf Club

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is demanding impeachment over reports of a U.S. military stop at a Trump golf club in Scotland that occurred earlier this year.

“The President is corrupt and must be impeached,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a retweet detailing reports of the House Oversight Committee investigating the atypical stop as part of a probe into military spending associated with Trump’s club.

The House Oversight Committee launched a probe after an Air Force crew stopped at Trump’s Turnberry resort during a “routine trip” in the spring “from the United States to Kuwait to deliver supplies on the way there and on the way back,” according to reports. However, the probe is at a stalemate, as the Pentagon has yet to provide the Defense Department documents requested.


Alex Jones discusses how the left plans to repeal the 2nd amendment

This is far from the first time Ocasio-Cortez has called for Trump’s impeachment. She appeared on Real America with Jorge Ramos last fall and said impeachment was a “no-brainer” and renewed that sentiment during an appearance on the Skullduggery podcast in April, adding that there are “so many” reasons to impeach the president.

Read more


Related Articles

Surging Homeless Population in Los Angeles Could Spark Increase in Leprosy

Surging Homeless Population in Los Angeles Could Spark Increase in Leprosy

U.S. News
Comments
Antifa Calls A Black Man Who Has De-Radicalized KKK Members A White Supremacist

Antifa Calls A Black Man Who Has De-Radicalized KKK Members A White Supremacist

U.S. News
Comments

VIDEO: Liberals gladly sign petition to protect eagle eggs — but not human babies

U.S. News
comments

“Nobody’s F**king Business” – Epstein Buried In Unmarked Grave

U.S. News
comments

FBI Admits Monitoring Antifa, Leftist Militias Inciting Violence At The Border

U.S. News
comments

Comments