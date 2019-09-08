Ocasio-Cortez Demands Impeachment for Reported Military Stop at Trump Golf Club

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is demanding impeachment over reports of a U.S. military stop at a Trump golf club in Scotland that occurred earlier this year.

“The President is corrupt and must be impeached,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a retweet detailing reports of the House Oversight Committee investigating the atypical stop as part of a probe into military spending associated with Trump’s club.

The President is corrupt and must be impeached. https://t.co/L4fS2pExDe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 7, 2019

The House Oversight Committee launched a probe after an Air Force crew stopped at Trump’s Turnberry resort during a “routine trip” in the spring “from the United States to Kuwait to deliver supplies on the way there and on the way back,” according to reports. However, the probe is at a stalemate, as the Pentagon has yet to provide the Defense Department documents requested.



This is far from the first time Ocasio-Cortez has called for Trump’s impeachment. She appeared on Real America with Jorge Ramos last fall and said impeachment was a “no-brainer” and renewed that sentiment during an appearance on the Skullduggery podcast in April, adding that there are “so many” reasons to impeach the president.

