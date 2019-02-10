Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On 'Free-Money For Lazy People' FAQ Debacle

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has inserted her foot squarely in her mouth as her “Green New Deal” PR nightmare continues. 

After removing an embarrassing FAQ from her website which failed to match the environmental legislation package she introduced on Thursday, one of her advisers went on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight and lied about it.

The now-deleted version of the FAQ originally uploaded by AOC’s office contained an absurd provision for “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work,” a phrase which AOC adviser Robert Hockett – a Cornell law professor, claimed came from a “doctored document.”

“I think you’re referring to some sort of document that some, I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating,” said Hockett in response to Carlson’s question about the “unwilling to work” statement.

“Oh, I thought that came right from her, that was in the backgrounder from her office, is my understanding,” Carlson replied.

No, no. She’s actually tweeted it out to laugh at it. If you look at her latest tweets, it seems that apparently, some Republicans have put it out there.


Alex Jones presents undeniable video footage of democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Kamala Harris protesting President Trump’s fight against sex trafficking.

Making it worse, AOC and her Chief of Staff are now continuing to bullshit people about it over Twitter!

And as if the Green New Deal hadn’t generated enough negative attention this week, President Trump chimed in with a tweet mocking the plan that is almost guaranteed to draw a response from AOC herself.


