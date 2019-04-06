Ocasio-Cortez: Draft ‘All Genders’ for the Military

The Pentagon should draft all “genders,” not just men and women, according to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She casually spotlighted her revolutionary rejection of biology, sex, and the male-or-female society during a live Facebook chat in which she was asked about her views on the military draft. “As long as we have a draft, I support people of all genders being drafted,” she said.

Male and female are the two sexes — but transgender advocates now claim more than 50 “genders” — including agender, bigender, gender fluid, gender non-conforming, genderqueer, intersex, two-spirit, etc, plus “cis-gender” for the 99+ percent of people who are normal, non-transgender people.

This rejection of male-and-female society — including singles, parents, and children — is now the norm in the new Democratic Party, which has embraced the transgender ideology.

