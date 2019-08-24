Ocasio-Cortez: Electoral College is ‘Affirmative Action’ for Rural Americans

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Image.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) continued her verbal assault on the Electoral College, this time smearing the Constitutional system that guarantees big states don’t have undue influence in electing the president as an “electoral affirmative action” scheme for rural Americans.

On Friday, Ocasio-Cortez posted the following 5-point missive on Twitter:

Last week, the socialist lawmaker claimed the Electoral College “is, in fact, a scam” and has a “racial injustice breakdown.”

She wrote: “The Electoral College has a racial injustice breakdown. Due to severe racial disparities in certain states, the Electoral College effectively weighs white voters over voters of color, as opposed to a “one person, one vote” system where all our votes are counted equally.”

With all the talk about “popular votes” and getting rid of the Electoral College. Richard Proctor joins with startling facts about how few counties Hillary won nationally (and even in NY). But the Electoral College we have now bears little resemblance to the Constitution which has been ignored from nearly the very beginning. Here’s what it says, why its better and how to get back to it.


