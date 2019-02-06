Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez failed to applaud President Trump’s vow to stop the sex trafficking of children during last night’s State of the Union speech, while presidential candidate Kamala Harris was caught on camera shaking her head.

While wearing white to promote women’s rights, AOC looked sullen when Trump announced, “More than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars.”

Despite virtually all of her colleagues applauding, Ocasio-Cortez chose not to, and only stood after a significant delay, looking bemused.

However, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had an even more absurd reaction after Trump called on Republicans and Democrats to join forces to put “the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business”.

The California Senator shook her head disapprovingly.

The New York Congresswoman also refused to applaud First Lady Melania Trump (despite virtually everyone else in the room doing so), along with record low African-American & hispanic unemployment, the “common good,” an ICE agent who saved 300 girls and women from people smugglers, not killing full term babies, and America’s veterans.

The only time Ocasio-Cortez removed her scowl and actually applauded was when she was applauding herself, although high-fiving the air looked a little odd.

Throughout most of the speech, AOC seemed bewildered, constantly having to ask her colleagues why they were applauding or standing.

She later tweeted that Trump’s speech was “an unsettling night for our country” and an “embarrassment,” blissfully unaware of the fact that the biggest unsettling embarrassment of the night was her own behavior.

During a subsequent interview on MSNBC, the socialist asserted that Trump had been “unprepared” and didn’t do his homework.

A CBS News poll later showed that 76% of Americans approved of Trump’s speech.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Video: CNN Sh*ts On It's On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

Video: CNN Sh*ts On It’s On SOTU Poll For Second Year Running

U.S. News
Comments
Republican senator expects to have Mueller report 'within a month'

Republican senator expects to have Mueller report ‘within a month’

U.S. News
Comments

Grumpy Bernie Sanders Reacts After Donald Trump Slams Socialism

U.S. News
comments

GAVIN MCINNES: Suit against SPLC precursor to action against socials

U.S. News
comments

Elizabeth Warren Claimed Her Race Was ‘American Indian’ On Bar Registration to Get Minority Status

U.S. News
comments

Comments