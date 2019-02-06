Ocasio-Cortez Failed to Applaud Stopping Sex Trafficking of Girls, Kamala Harris Shook Her Head

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez failed to applaud President Trump’s vow to stop the sex trafficking of children during last night’s State of the Union speech, while presidential candidate Kamala Harris was caught on camera shaking her head.

While wearing white to promote women’s rights, AOC looked sullen when Trump announced, “More than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars.”

Despite virtually all of her colleagues applauding, Ocasio-Cortez chose not to, and only stood after a significant delay, looking bemused.

President Trump highlights the important work that ICE does, including rescuing women and little girls from sex trafficking Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez begrudgingly stands up after several moments and refuses to clap…while she is wearing white to promote women's rights pic.twitter.com/R3mTfsNEzL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019

However, Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had an even more absurd reaction after Trump called on Republicans and Democrats to join forces to put “the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business”.

The California Senator shook her head disapprovingly.

President Donald Trump calls on Congress to put "the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers out of business" Democrats refuse to stand or clap 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris shakes her head in disagreement pic.twitter.com/6q2F9p2kdv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019

The New York Congresswoman also refused to applaud First Lady Melania Trump (despite virtually everyone else in the room doing so), along with record low African-American & hispanic unemployment, the “common good,” an ICE agent who saved 300 girls and women from people smugglers, not killing full term babies, and America’s veterans.

Things Ocasio-Cortez didn't applaud; – Record low African-American & Hispanic unemployment

– Stopping sex traffickers

– The "common good"

– ICE agent who saved 300 girls from smugglers

– Not killing full term babies

– Veterans Things Ocasio-Cortez did applaud; – Herself. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 6, 2019

The only time Ocasio-Cortez removed her scowl and actually applauded was when she was applauding herself, although high-fiving the air looked a little odd.

Throughout most of the speech, AOC seemed bewildered, constantly having to ask her colleagues why they were applauding or standing.

She later tweeted that Trump’s speech was “an unsettling night for our country” and an “embarrassment,” blissfully unaware of the fact that the biggest unsettling embarrassment of the night was her own behavior.

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU? Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future. We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

During a subsequent interview on MSNBC, the socialist asserted that Trump had been “unprepared” and didn’t do his homework.

A CBS News poll later showed that 76% of Americans approved of Trump’s speech.

Ocasio-Cortez on Trump's speech: "I think that the president was unprepared. I don't think that he did his homework" 76% of Americans approved of Trump's speech AOC repeatedly refused to stand and applaud, including when Trump called for a crackdown on child sex trafficking pic.twitter.com/Cd1lGdSpvN — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2019

