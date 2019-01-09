Ocasio-Cortez Fails To Mention Voting To Fund ICE Through 2019 While Slamming Agency on MSNBC

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez railed against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on MSNBC after President Trump’s border security address on Tuesday, but failed to mention that she voted to fund the agency through 2019.

During her MSNBC appearance, Ocasio-Cortez lambasted Trump for defending ICE, saying that all the agency brings “is death.”

“The president should not be asking for more money to fund an agency that has systematically violated human rights,” she said. “The president should really be defending why we are funding [ICE] at all, because right now what we are seeing is death.”

WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers impassioned response to President Trump’s address: “The president should be really defending why we are funding [ICE] at all … right now, what we are seeing, is death.” pic.twitter.com/4Al4GLWUvB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 9, 2019

What Ocasio-Cortez failed to mention is that she voted “aye” on a resolution to continue ICE funding on January 3rd, her first day in Congress.

“H.J. Res. 1, according to the final rollcall vote, passed with 100 percent Democratic support. Five Republicans joined with the Democrats in voting ‘aye.’ The intent of the resolution was, ‘Making further continuing appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] for fiscal year 2019, and for other purposes,'” The Daily Caller reported.

ICE is funded through the DHS – so one of the first votes she cast as a congresswoman went toward securing an agency she’s constantly condemned.

Big thanks to AOC for actually voting to keep our borders safe!

