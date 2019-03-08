Ocasio-Cortez fundraising email: Jewish lobby out to get me!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying to fundraise off one of her colleagues being accused of anti-Semitism.

On Thursday, the New York lawmaker sent out a fundraising email claiming, without providing any evidence, that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee is coming after her.

She also called for ending the United States’ special relationship with Israel and appeared to compare bipartisan support for the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War.

“It’s official — AIPAC is coming after Alexandria, Ilhan, and Rashida. Rashida, Ilhan, and Alexandria have times dated to questions out foreign policy, and the influence of money in our political system. And now, lobbying groups across the board are working to punish them,” the email stated, referring to Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The email then urges supporters to contribute to help “keep up the fight against lobbying and special interests of all forms in Washington.”

“Some members of Congress have even gone so far as to claim that ‘questioning support for the US-Israel relationship is unacceptable.’ But that’s not how our legislative process is supposed to work,” the email continued.

“Just a decade ago, it was ‘unacceptable’ to not support the war in Iraq. And we all saw what resulted from that lack of discussion and negotiation,” it suggested.



It’s clear that congress is selectively enforcing the law in regards to the Russia investigation. David Knight tackles this hot topic with truth and logic.

The emails goes on to call for an end to the United States’ special relationship with Israel, one that has been in place for decades.

“In this administration and all others, there should be no special relationship or status. We should actively check anti-Semitism, anti-blackness, homophobia, racism, and all other forms of bigotry,” the email read.

“Racism and bigotry of all forms are inextricably linked. And when we let Republicans pit champions for equality and equity against each other, their own hateful rhetoric is what goes unaddressed,” the email concluded.

The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs tweeted out a screenshot of Ocasio-Cortez’s fundraising email:

And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now raising money by saying AIPAC is coming for her and comparing the bipartisan consensus on the US-Israel relationship to the Iraq War pic.twitter.com/4gvXuiHIhX — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 7, 2019

Interestingly enough, Ocasio-Cortez’s highly salacious email came on around the same time that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning “all forms of hatred.”

The measure, while it was watered down, vague, and didn’t specify any actual person, is in response to Omar — Ocasio-Cortez’s pal — coming under fire again this week for making anti-Semitic comments about Israel.