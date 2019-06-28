Ocasio-Cortez Furious Senate Killed House Bill That She Opposed

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is furious over Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supposedly killing a House bill that she vigorously opposed.

The congresswoman warned her party’s leadership Thursday in a tweet that “under no circumstance should the House vote for a McDonnell-only bill with no negotiations with Democrats. Hell no.” Ocasio-Cortez called that “an abdication of power.”

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s challenge, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a majority of Democrats decided to compromise and backed the Senate bill, rebuking the more liberal members of the party.

