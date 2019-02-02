Ocasio-Cortez: I Acknowledge My Privilege Being Born ‘Cisgendered’

Image Credits: Jesse Korman / Wiki.


Alex Jones weighs in on the evidence surrounding an alleged attack that was reported in Chicago where an actor from the FOX television show “Empire,” Jussie Smollett, is said to have been brutally beaten by two men in ski masks who simultaneously taunted him with both racist and anti-gay slurs. After his initial police report, the actor added that the attackers yelled, “…this is MAGA country…”


Related Articles

Michael Moore Calls for ‘Outlawing Billionaires,’ Massive Tax Hike

Michael Moore Calls for ‘Outlawing Billionaires,’ Massive Tax Hike

Hot News
Comments
Why is This Man One of the Most Hated on the Internet?

Why is This Man One of the Most Hated on the Internet?

Hot News
Comments

Hilarious: WWE’s Biggest Villain Character Is An Environmental Extremist

Hot News
comments

William Gheen Of ALIPAC Explains Why Illegal Immigration Is The Biggest Threat We Face

Hot News
comments

How Mainstream Media Decides What Makes The News And What Doesn’t

Hot News
comments

Comments