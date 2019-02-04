Ocasio-Cortez Invites Anti-Kavanaugh Soros Operative To SOTU

The Soros-funded activist who harassed former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator amid the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation fiasco will attend President Trump’s State of the Union address as a guest of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Co-executive director of the George Soros-backed group Center for Popular Democracy Ana Maria Archila confirmed she would attend Tuesday’s event at the request of Ocasio-Cortez.

“I just feel particularly moved that in her first participation in the State of the Union, she is inviting me to join and inviting that moment of the elevator, my confrontation with the men who do not understand the life of women and the lives of people who are not in power, that she’s inviting that into the imagination of people again,” Archila told The Intercept.

In September 2018, Archila and another operative accosted Flake in an elevator at Capitol Hill with CNN cameras rolling after he announced he would support Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Shortly after being shamed and humiliated, Flake walked back his support and asked for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

The anti-due process stunt was so transparent that even Trump denounced Soros by name for backing the harassment and disruptions to the confirmation process.

“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” had Trump tweeted. “Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!”

The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2018

Justice Kavanaugh was confirmed in October despite Democrats’ efforts to defame him using what then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi referred to as a “wrap-up smear.”

Ocasio-Cortez gleefully hinted at Archila’s attendance on Twitter over the weekend, showing a picture of a lapel pin that read “Well-behaved women rarely make history,” a quote attributed to former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Y’all aren’t ready for NY-14’s #StateOfTheUnion guest! Here’s a hint: I just picked up this gift for them at our very own Lockwood Shop in Jackson Heights 😉 pic.twitter.com/wSv23WmJ9k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 2, 2019

Trump is set to deliver the State of the Union address in the House Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 5th at 8:00 PM CST.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury