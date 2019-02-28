Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after pics surface of hamburger dinner, slams ‘stalkerish’ restaurant photographer

Less than a week after raging against cow farts and urging Americans to stop eating so many hamburgers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was caught oozing with hypocrisy.

On Tuesday night, an image scorched across Twitter showing Ocasio-Cortez and her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, sitting down for dinner together.

While sitting no more than a foot away, Ocasio-Cortez watched as Chakrabarti ordered a hamburger and chowed it down right in front of her.

So @CalebJHull is posting pictures of @AOC Ocasio-Cortez out to dinner with her Chief of Staff, he’s having a hamburger pic.twitter.com/ZcS5r1E7Co — Honorable J Minear (@MinearNY) February 27, 2019

Conservative Caleb Hull also shared a close-up image showing that her chief of staff was definitely eating the one specific food that she wants Americans to stop eating.

Soon after the images caught fire on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez went to her go-to play: she played the victim and attacked the person who took the original photo as being a creep.

“Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say ‘Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!’” she wrote.

Tonight a dude was creepily (and obviously) taking a picture of me while pretending he wasn’t and I had to break his imaginary fourth wall and say “Hi! I’m a person! This is weird!” https://t.co/JnybvVubVh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

In a second tweet, the New York socialist responded to a post from One America News host Jack Posobiec, who shared a gif poking fun at the idea of literally catching Ocasio-Cortez being a total hypocrite.



She then accused the person, who took the photo in a public setting with several other people around, of being a stalker.

“When you’re a guy that’s so unaware of his own creepiness that you tweet this from your own account as if it’s normal and not stalkerish at all,” she wrote.

When you’re a guy that’s so unaware of his own creepiness that you tweet this from your own account as if it’s normal and not stalkerish at all 👍🏽 https://t.co/XMMLp550At — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez being exposed as a total hypocrite — and someone who can’t take a joke without accusing someone of stalking her — comes just a week after she urged Americans to stop eating so many hamburgers.

During an appearance on the Showtime series “Desus & Mero,” the New York lawmaker was asked about “farting cows” in the Green New Deal “frequently asked questions” section.

“In the deal, what we talk about is, it’s true, is that we need to take a look at factory farming, period. It’s wild,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“And so, it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re going to force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

She continued, “But it’s to say, listen, we’ve got to address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

Breaking: .@AOC explains ’Farting Cows’ in Green New Deal FAQ, and how she plans on fighting farmers and reduce meat consumption at the same time. This will definitely play well in Iowa, Ohio, and Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/MyXmRrr6dx — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 22, 2019

The original FAQ document released by Ocasio-Cortez’s office earlier this month explicitly described “farting cows” as a key contributor of harming the planet.

The core of the socialist legislation — which estimates say it would cost at least $7 trillion — is to require the U.S. to eliminate “pollution and greenhouse gas emissions” and meet “100 percent of the power demand in the United States through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources” within 10 years.

As an example of how radical her bill is, the legislation calls for every single building in the United States to be “upgraded or replaced.”

Her legislation is so bad that even liberal Union leaders are predicting the socialist overhaul would lead to catastrophic job losses in a variety of industries.

But beyond that, it’s also amazing to see Ocasio-Cortez claim the key to saving the planet is eating fewer hamburgers, but then says nothing at all when her top staffer chows down on a delicious hamburger less than a foot away from her.