Ocasio-Cortez lashes out at CBS for not having black reporter cover 2020 campaign

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently doesn’t live by Martin Luther King’s mantra to judge people by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.

The socialist congresswoman lashed out against CBS on Twitter after the news network announced its reporter lineup to cover the 2020 campaign.

“It’s official,” the network’s Ben Mitchell tweeted, “The CBS News 2020 Election Team has assembled!”

It features an array of journalists, including Mitchell, that Ocasio-Cortez apparently finds lacking for no reason other than their outward appearance.

This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet @CBSNews hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election. Unacceptable in 2019. Try again. https://t.co/h7tmiBr9Fi — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

“This WH admin has made having a functional understanding of race in America one of the most important core competencies for a political journalist to have, yet @CBSNews hasn’t assigned a *single* black journalist to cover the 2020 election,” the socialist sniffed, adding dismissively, “Unacceptable in 2019. Try again.”

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t the only one hung up on the reporters’ outward appearance.

Wow. I'm sure some exec somewhere looked at this and thought, "Hey! We've got a guy with an Arab name, a woman with a Latinx name, and an Asian! How diverse!" That exec is wrong. — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) January 13, 2019

N.K. Jemisin, who says she prefers the gender pronouns “she/her,” belittled the reporters chosen for the job.

“Wow. I’m sure some exec somewhere looked at this and thought, ‘Hey! We’ve got a guy with an Arab name, a woman with a Latinx name, and an Asian! How diverse!’ That exec is wrong,” she lectured.

She went so far as to dismiss some of them as “tokens.”

Which means it's not diverse. Diversity means more than "mostly white people plus a few tokens." — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) January 13, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez wasn’t done focusing on race.

When the National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar said the array of reporters “looked racially diverse,” the socialist congresswoman turned her sights on him.

Now I am tempted to change my Twitter name to: “Alexandria ‘looked racially diverse (at least based on last names)’ Ocasio-Cortez” https://t.co/sttXLoD4J3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019

“Now I am tempted to change my Twitter name to: ‘Alexandria “looked racially diverse (at least based on last names)” Ocasio-Cortez,’” she tweeted.