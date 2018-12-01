Ocasio-Cortez Likens Her Election Win to Historic Moon Landing

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees her recent election victory as a watershed moment in world history akin to landing on the moon.

The New York Democrat told reporters on Friday that once again the U.S. is “at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss” that requires citizens of a special kind of mettle. She says that such an elite group exists — and that she and other newly elected Democrats are in it.

“This is not just about a Green New Deal, this is about a new deal for the United States of America,” the 29-year-old said at a “Sunrise Movement” press conference in Washington.

