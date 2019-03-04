Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Condemn Socialist Maduro -- Hits At America Instead

Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to condemn Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro when asked to by reporters.

Rather than condemn the socialist dictator, Ocasio-Cortez instead went after Venezuelan envoy Elliot Abrams and U.S. interventionism despite not being asked about America.

“It’s important that we approach this very carefully,” she said, before attacking Abrams and American foreign policy.

She’s the latest Democrat to refuse to condemn Maduro, after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also refused to call out the dictator after he began committing egregious human rights abuses on his own people in the face of a country-wide uprising against him.

“I think clearly he has been very, very abusive,” Sanders said at a CNN town hall in February. “That is a decision of the Venezuelan people, so I think, Jorge, there’s got to be a free and fair election.”

You can't make this up. Maduro's socialist regime just detained an American citizen and is blocking humanitarian aid from reaching Venezuelans who are suffering. Bernie Sanders just refused to call him a "dictator." Do 2020 Democrats agree?pic.twitter.com/053ncn7g0u — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2019

The Florida Democrat Party, which has come to represent many Venezuelan exiles, slammed Sanders for his tepid remarks.

“Florida Democrats have been unequivocal: We recognize Juan Guaidó as the President of Venezuela, denounce the legitimacy of the Maduro regime and his efforts to remain illegally in power,” the party said in a statement.

Why are these Democrat leaders apologists for socialist dictatorships like Maduro’s?

Because Maduro is a champion for socialism, so for them to denounce him would also mean denouncing their socialist ideals.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Newly released footage exposes the crimes against humanity committed by the Maduro regime in Venezuela. Alex Jones reveals the current state on the ground in Venezuela and possible impending conflict with America.