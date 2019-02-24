Ocasio-Cortez Taunts Green New Deal Critics: ‘I’m The Boss, How About That?’

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) ripped into critics of her radical Green New Deal proposal, declaring “I’m the boss” for simply putting forward ideas.

“You know what? I don’t care anymore. I don’t care anymore, because again, I’m at least trying, and they’re not,” Ocasio-Cortez said during a Friday interview.

“So the power is in the person who’s trying, regardless of the success. If you’re trying, you’ve got all the power. You’re driving the agenda. You’re doing all this stuff.”

Ocasio-Cortez rolled out her Green New Deal resolution earlier this month, which proposed de-industrializing the entire U.S. energy sector, eliminating air travel, and installing high speed railways over the next 10 years, coupled with “social justice” policies unrelated to addressing climate change.

The resolution has divided Democrats, with the far-left wing praising it as “aspirational,” while the Democrat leadership dismissed it as a proposal without legs, such as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) calling it a “Green Dream.”

