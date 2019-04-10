Ocasio-Cortez Says Climate Change Is ‘Fueling’ The Immigration Crisis

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said climate change was a “major factor” behind the wave of migrants making their way to the U.S. southern border.

“The far-right loves to drum up fear [and] resistance to immigrants,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Tuesday. “But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place?”

“Perhaps that’s [because] they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The far-right loves to drum up fear & resistance to immigrants. But have you ever noticed they never talk about what‘s causing people to flee their homes in the first place? Perhaps that’s bc they’d be forced to confront 1 major factor fueling global migration: Climate change. https://t.co/zyJzTjEgHt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet links to a video by The Leap, a group founded by author and activist Naomi Klein. The Leap’s video discusses “why the climate movement must fight for migrant justice to win the world we want.”

Read more



Bernie Sanders may be in for a rough ride before the 2020 Democratic primary. Owen reveals Bernies possible win-win strategy.