Ocasio-Cortez Says ‘Where We Are’ As Americans Is ‘Garbage’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that “where we are” as Americans amounts to “garbage” during an appearance at the South By Southwest Conference & Festivals (SXSW).

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ocasio-Cortez sat down with The Intercept’s senior politics editor Briahna Gray to talk about the progressive left’s next move.

“What’s really hard for people to sometimes see is that we are on this path of a slow erosion, and a slow slow slow just like — move away from what we’ve always been,” Ocasio-Cortez began by explaining how she feels that America has moved away from what it should be. “You won’t even realize that you’ve drifted a hundred miles.”

She then appeared to suggest that her Democratic Socialist policies represent core American values, arguing that we had just strayed so far from them that we couldn’t recognize them anymore. “So when someone’s talking about ‘our core,’ they’re like, ‘oh, this is radical,’ but it isn’t radical. This is what we’ve always been,” she said.

Read more



Mike Adams reveals how recycling programs in cities around the world are now burning their intake due to China’s refusal to purchase any more used plastics, aluminum, paper, etc. from other countries.