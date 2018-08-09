Ocasio-Cortez: Socialized Medicine Cheap Because Reduced "Funeral Expenses"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her push for a “Medicare for all” health care system on Wednesday in part by citing the reduced cost of funeral expenses it would bring about.

CNN host Chris Cuomo brought up the “sticker shock” of a single-payer system to his guest, noting such a proposal didn’t even work in a blue state like Vermont. Ocasio-Cortez, who burst onto the national scene when she upset Rep. Joe Crowley (D., N.Y.) in the Democratic primary in June, deflected by saying the current system causes sticker shock.

“We’re paying for this system,” she said. “Americans have the sticker shock of health care as it is, and what we’re also not talking about is why aren’t we incorporating the cost of all the funeral expenses of those who died because they can’t afford access to health care? That is part of the cost of our system.”

