Ocasio-Cortez takes gas guzzling SUV to lecture Americans about ‘climate change’ at SXSW

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made quite the splash at this year’s SXSW conference, and it wasn’t just for her attacks on capitalism or labeling Ronald Reagan a racist.

No, the youngest congresswoman in history is making a much bigger statement with her actions, and it’s clear they have nothing to do with the socialist policies she espouses in her Green New Deal.

Twitter user Antonia Ferrier – a PR rep and “recovering Senate GOP flak” – was the latest to take note of the millennial lawmaker’s blatant hypocrisy when she posted a picture Monday of the lawmaker’s arrival at the conference this weekend.

“She arrived in a big, gas guzzling SUV. #GreenNewDeal #SXSW19” Ferrier posted.

The image shows Ocasio-Cortez stepping out of the massive vehicle with an aide in tow – waiving as an attendant held the door open with a plastic bottle in clear view.

A short time later, Ocasio-Cortez lectured about the failure of moderates to address climate change and explained why the outlandish proposals in her Green New Deal are a better approach.

.@AOC’s critique of “moderates” is spot on. Moderates are more naive than the visionaries if they think tinkering around the edges will solve systemic problems in our democracy and economy. It’s time to rewrite the social contract, not manage decline.pic.twitter.com/3Xhd3R1WYK — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) March 9, 2019

“It feels like moderate is not a stance it just an attitude toward life that’s like ‘eh,’” she said. “But here’s the thing that upsets me is that we’ve become so cynical that we view ‘meh,’ or ‘eh,’ or we view cynicism as an intellectually superior attitude.



A viral video by “Mr Reagan” titled “The Brains Behind AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez” reveals those that actually may be influencing the freshman congresswoman from NY. Owen discusses the importance of this news as the Democrats move further to the left.

“And we view ambition as youthful naivete when … the greatest things we have ever accomplished as a society have been ambitious acts of visions,” she said. “The ‘meh’ is worshiped now. For what? Like, for what?”

Ironically, the ‘meh’ attitude seems to be the same perspective Ocasio-Cortez takes when it comes to her own efforts to do her part to save the planet. The Green New Deal is based on the premise that climate change will destroy the planet in just over a decade if Americans don’t take drastic action, including the elimination of gas cars and planes.

The New York Post pointed out the freshman Congresswoman doesn’t exactly practice what she preaches. In a column last week, the news site slammed AOC for relying heavily on Uber, Lyft, and other car services during her campaign, despite the fact that a subway station was just 138 feet from her campaign office.

Her campaign spend nearly $30,000 on gas vehicles compared to just $8,335 on the metro.

Once she beat incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary, her campaign spent another $25,000 on airline tickets.

Then there’s also her famous Instagram videos, in which AOC discusses saving the planet while making dinner.

From the Post:

In a Feb. 24 Instagram video filmed in her kitchen, Ocasio-Cortez railed against plastic grocery bags — then appeared to toss two of the sacks, which can be recycled, into the trash.

“It drives me crazy,” she said of plastic bags. “I wish they didn’t exist.”

In the video, Ocasio-Cortez peeled a sweet potato while calling for a “universal sense of urgency” to save the Earth.