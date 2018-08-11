Ocasio Cortez Tells Dems Her Life Shaped By 'Unaddressed History of Imperialism'

Image Credits: Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Democratic-Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, as Breitbart News reported, was born in the Bronx and raised in the affluent suburb of Westchester, told Hawaii Democrats on Thursday evening that her life has been shaped by “an unaddressed history of imperialism and poverty.”

Ocasio-Cortez was campaigning for Hawaii Democratic congressional candidate Kaniela Ing ahead of this weekend’s primary election and argued that Hawaii felt like a “kindred home” because she also comes “from a place of colonized people.”

Ocasio-Cortez said that she and Ing had similar life experiences even though they grew up worlds apart because they both lost their fathers when they were young and had to work multiple jobs to help their families make ends meet. And, she added, “We come from a family and a place that had been colonized.”

