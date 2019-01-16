Ocasio-Cortez Threatens: Dems Going To Politically Gangbang Republicans

Socialist congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) evoked some provocative imagery after mocking Republicans, telling them to “enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

The phrase “run train” generally means to “gangbang” someone with several people, in colloquial terms.

The freshman congresswoman made the eyebrow-raising remarks during an extensive interview with The Washington Post, where she asserted that conservative media is turning her into “another boogeyman on the left.”

“What have you got left?” she asked. “I’m six days into the term, and you already used all your ammo. So enjoy being exhausted for the next two years while we run train on the progressive agenda.”

Some on social media were confused about what exactly she was trying to say.

Others were confident they knew exactly what she was trying to say.

It’s unclear whether Ocasio-Cortez knew that she made a sexually provocative reference, but the context suggests she has no patience for Republicans and is eager to ram the far-left agenda down the throats of the American people, such as her proposal to hike the top tax rate to 70%.

Alex Jones reveals the true cause behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s perpetual crazy eyed, wide-mouth pose for the cameras that finally proves socialism will just drive you absolutely insane.


