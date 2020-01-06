Ocasio-Cortez Throws Shade At Democrat Frontrunner Joe Biden

Socialist firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) expressed her displeasure with sharing the same political party as Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

When asked by local media what her role would be in a possible Biden administration, AOC cringed.

“Oh God,” she said Monday. “In any other country, Joe Biden and I would not be in the same party, but in America, we are.”

AOC went on to absurdly claim that the Democrat Party is too accepting of different ideological viewpoints and should be strictly far-left.

“Democrats can be too big of a tent,” she said, adding that “they let anybody who the cat dragged in call themselves a progressive. There’s no standard.”

“I think I have created more room for dissent, and we’re learning to stretch our wings a little bit on the left,” she added.

AOC has endorsed socialist Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democrat nomination.

According to the latest Harvard-Harris poll, Biden is leading the pack at 30%, with Sanders trailing second at 17%, suggesting the party’s appetite for socialism doesn’t outweigh its desire for a creepy gaffe-prone establishment candidate.

Could AOC’s disdain for Biden signal a contested convention for the DNC this summer?

AOC recently learned that her seat may be squeezed out due to the open border policies she supports.

