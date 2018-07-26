Ocasio-Cortez: Trump Zero-Tolerance Policy on Spectrum of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’

Democratic-Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks President Donald Trump’s “zero-tolerance” enforcement policy is on the spectrum of “ethnic cleansing.”

During an appearance on this week’s “In The Thick” podcast, Ocasio-Cortez, when speaking about the “Abolish ICE” movement that got momentum after her primary win over Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), said, “But we also have to ask ourselves the question: How much is this black-box detention necessary? And you look at these facilities—we’re caging women and children, we’re jumping to criminalize people…”

The podcast’s co-host then interjected: “Kinda like ethnic cleansing.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded: “I mean we’re on that spectrum, I would say.”

