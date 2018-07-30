Ocasio-nomics: Lies, Bad Math & Taxes

David Knight breaks down socialist Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s economic policies.


Related Articles

VIDEO: 'Invade And Conquer Europe,' Says Imam In Denmark

VIDEO: ‘Invade And Conquer Europe,’ Says Imam In Denmark

Special Reports
Comments
Watch: Man Who Vandalized Trump Star Appears Live On Fake CNN - Satire

Watch: Man Who Vandalized Trump Star Appears Live On Fake CNN – Satire

Special Reports
Comments

MSM Continues Total Lies About Alex Jones

Special Reports
Comments

Democrats Are Implementing The Internet Kill Switch

Special Reports
Comments

City Officials: Rename Austin Because The Name Is Racist!

Special Reports
Comments

Comments