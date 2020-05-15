Ocean City, NJ Corona Rules Allow Surfing But Not Swimming, Walking But Not Sunbathing

They’re just pulling these rules out of their rears.

From Patch.com:

OCEAN CITY, NJ — Ocean City will allow more typical beach activities beginning Saturday. The City reopened its beaches last weekend for active recreation, such as walking, running, surfing, exercising and fishing. But officials also prohibited certain actions such as sunbathing, sitting in chairs or lying on towels and swimming. Ocean City updated its coronavirus information page to reflect the update for Saturday. The boardwalk, which reopened last weekend, can be used for walking, running, bicycling and access to open businesses. Officials reminded the public to respect social-distancing guidelines and avoid “social gathering.”

Perhaps next they should allow bodyboarding but not bodysurfing, swimming the breaststroke but not freestyle and throwing a football but not kicking a soccer ball.

After all, this is what science demands of us!



Alex Jones breaks down how Infowars has been telling listeners to boost their immune system with vitamin-d, and the MSM has finally broken down and admitted a study proves it fights covid-19.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!