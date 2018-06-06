‘Oconus Lures’: Strzok-Page Texts Suggest Multiple Spies Targeted Trump Officials

The Senate released 500 pages of documents on Monday, including more text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page, which suggest the FBI may have been spying on Donald Trump’s campaign earlier than thought.

The previously redacted December 2015 texts reveal – without mentioning a specific campaign – approving “oconus lures,” counterintelligence lingo for spies operating outside of the U.S.

“Strzok was leading the Clinton investigation at the time and would go on to play a central role in the Trump/Russia probe,” PJ Media reported. “It is being assumed that the pair was referring to the FBI’s efforts to bait & hook unsuspecting Trump campaign officials overseas.”

1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG "OCONUS LURES" OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV — Oconus Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018

The FBI officially launched operation “Crossfire Hurricane” in July, 2016. So what was Strzok doing by approving “oconus lures” in 2015?

President Trump bashed the “corrupt FBI lovers” Tuesday following the document release, adding that “SPYGATE is in full force!”

“Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!”

Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December, 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

“This is a level of criminality beyond the pale,” he added. “This is such a grave abuse of power and authority, it’s like nothing else we’ve seen in our history. This makes the Nixon Watergate burglary look like keystone cop stuff.”

…This is a level of criminality beyond the pale. This is such a grave abuse of power and authority, it’s like nothing else we’ve seen in our history. This makes the Nixon Watergate burglary look like keystone cop stuff — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2018

The revelations come as Strzok’s boss, assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap, testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill over his role in both the Clinton and Russia probes.

Additionally, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe requested immunity on Tuesday in exchange for testimony regarding what he knows about the Clinton and Russia collusion investigations.

.@RepDeSantis: "James @Comey said Andrew McCabe stood tall, was this model leader, and now he wants immunity because he knows he's in jeopardy with his conduct." @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/bDptGBBs8E — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2018

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury