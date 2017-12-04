Odinga advisor arrested on suspicion of inciting violence, Kenya police say

A prominent strategist for Kenya’s opposition who has strongly criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta and called for some parts of the country to secede was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of inciting violence, police said on Monday.

The criminal investigations directorate said in a tweet that economist and anti-corruption campaigner David Ndii was “currently under interrogation regarding matters touching on the offence of incitement to violence” but gave no further details.

The opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) said on Sunday that Ndii had been arrested in the coastal town of Diani and that his whereabouts were unknown.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga condemned the arrest, saying on Monday: “He has committed no crime. (This is) designed to intimidate and fragment the people of Kenya.”

