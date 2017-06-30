OECD: Last Year Saw Record Migration and those Migrants Won't Be Leaving

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) say last year a total of five million migrants flowed into industrialised countries – and those countries should be prepared for the migrants to stay.

The organisation said the total number of migrants who came to its list of 35 industrial countries in 2016 was around five million, up from 2015’s figure of 4.7 million. The OECD added they do not expect many – if any – of the migrants to return to their countries of origin in the near future, France24 reports.

Stefano Scarpetta, OECD Director for Employment, Labour and Social Affairs, wrote in the report that countries “should focus on helping refugees who are likely to stay in the host country settle and integrate in the labour market and society”.

“This calls for a rethinking of both domestic policies and international cooperation,” he said.

