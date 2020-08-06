Of Course He Does... Joe Biden Wears Mask While Driving Convertible Alone

In a video posted to Joe Biden’s Twitter account Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate is seen wearing a COVID-19 face mask while driving by himself in his antique convertible Corvette Sting Ray.

A screenshot from the video went viral online Thursday after internet users started to mock Biden for wearing his mask with nobody around.

Not only is Biden wearing his mask while alone in his vehicle, but the car is a convertible, so he’s basically outside at all times and able to breathe fresh air.

Ironically, just a few weeks ago Infowars produced a video making fun of people who wear masks by themselves in their own cars.

Watch the hilarious Real Stable Genius video below:

