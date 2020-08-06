Of Course He Does... Joe Biden Wears Mask While Driving Convertible Alone

In a video posted to Joe Biden’s Twitter account Wednesday, the Democratic presidential candidate is seen wearing a COVID-19 face mask while driving by himself in his antique convertible Corvette Sting Ray.

A screenshot from the video went viral online Thursday after internet users started to mock Biden for wearing his mask with nobody around.

Joe Biden alone in his car with a mask. Yes, he’s that guy! pic.twitter.com/nAZ4MBFouH — Luke Negron for Congress – The Young Wolf (@LukeEdison20) August 6, 2020

Not only is Biden wearing his mask while alone in his vehicle, but the car is a convertible, so he’s basically outside at all times and able to breathe fresh air.

There's been a lot of talk about my vetting process lately. Here’s an inside look: pic.twitter.com/tFRKJOE3hi — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 5, 2020

Ironically, just a few weeks ago Infowars produced a video making fun of people who wear masks by themselves in their own cars.

Watch the hilarious Real Stable Genius video below:

