Of Course: Ocasio-Cortez Rise Influenced By Soros-Linked Group

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a New York congressional primary against moderate Democrat Joe Crowley (D-NY) in a surprising upset last month, but she wouldn’t have succeeded without the help of billionaire globalist George Soros.

The mainstream media hailed her win of the 14th district as a grassroots effort, but it turns out she wouldn’t have ran had she not been asked by groups linked to Soros’ media empire called The Media Consortium.

“I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress,” she said in an interview with The Young Turks.

“In fact it was, it was JD (Justice Democrats), and it was Brand New Congress that asked me to run in the first place.”

Justice Democrats was founded by Cenk Uygur, who also heads The Young Turks which is a member of The Media Consortium umbrella, along with Democracy Now! and Mother Jones. The total reach of the Soros organization extends to nearly 300 million people a month, according to Media Research Center.

“Soros funds nearly every major left-wing media source in the United States,” MRC stated. “Forty-five of those are financed through his support of the Media Consortium. That organization ‘is a network of the country’s leading, progressive, independent media outlets.’ The list is predictable – everything from Alternet to the Young Turks.”

Additionally, MRC pointed to a report by The Media Consortium detailing how the far-left had created an “echo chamber” of outlets “in which a message pushes the larger public or the mainstream media to acknowledge, respond, and give airtime to progressive ideas because it is repeated many times.”

“If done well, the message within the echo chamber can become the accepted meme, impact political dynamics, shift public opinion and change public policy,” it added.

Democrat leadership like Senate Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and even Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) would not be pleased to learn that the stated goal of Justice Democrats is to “change the Democratic Party from the inside out.”

“We want our democracy to work for Americans again as soon as possible. The best way to do this is by working to change the Democratic party from the inside out,” according to the Justice Democrats website.

Unsurprisingly, every example of that transformational change takes the far-left position, including a “federal jobs guarantee,” “single payer healthcare,” abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), “opposing bigotry” (whatever that means), and “banning assault weapons.”