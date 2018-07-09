Off-Duty Dallas Officer Stops, Shoots Suspects Robbing Fort Worth Whataburger

An off-duty Dallas police officer stopped two suspects who were robbing a Whataburger in Fort Worth early Sunday morning.

Police say at around 4:00 a.m., the off-duty officer, who happened to stop there for food, was involved in a shooting at a Whataburger in the 9500 block of White Settlement Road. The officer confronted two suspects who were robbing the business and fired his weapon at them.

The suspects fled the scene. However, one injured suspect was caught in the parking lot of the Whataburger, while the other one was found at a nearby business. The two suspects were taken into custody by responding Fort Worth officers.

