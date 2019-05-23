Off Limits: Death to Journalists

The DOJ has decided to charge Julian Assange with “Espionage,” meaning that he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted. For a ruling class constantly outraged at perceived threats to the Free Press, they are suspiciously mute at this attack on the rights of whistle-blowers.

Don’t miss:


The EU elections have arrived with populist parties poised to make huge gains across the continent. Alex breaks down the ramifications of the elections that may finally bring back power to the people within the EU.


Related Articles

Facebook Suspends Raheem Kassam Over 11 YEAR OLD Post

Facebook Suspends Raheem Kassam Over 11 YEAR OLD Post

U.S. News
Comments
Mexican Teen Confesses to Killing Elderly Texas Woman in Her Own Home – Police

Mexican Teen Confesses to Killing Elderly Texas Woman in Her Own Home – Police

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Left-Wing Extremist Posted on Instagram: “Should I Bomb Trump Tower?”; Not Banned

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams Pelosi “Lie”; Democrats ‘Don’t Want To Do Anything’

U.S. News
comments

Monster Tornado Tears Through Missouri Capital, Killing 3

U.S. News
comments

Comments