Off Limits: Death to Journalists

The DOJ has decided to charge Julian Assange with “Espionage,” meaning that he could potentially face the death penalty if convicted. For a ruling class constantly outraged at perceived threats to the Free Press, they are suspiciously mute at this attack on the rights of whistle-blowers.

Don’t miss:



The EU elections have arrived with populist parties poised to make huge gains across the continent. Alex breaks down the ramifications of the elections that may finally bring back power to the people within the EU.