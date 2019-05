Harrison Smith breaks down the week’s most important stories in tonight’s Friday edition of Off Limits. Watch and share this powerful report that covers Julian Assange, the European elections, the developing crisis in Iran, and more.

Don’t miss:



Author and real estate entrepreneur Stefan Aarnio joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss his book “Hard Times Create Strong Men” and reveal how to be an alpha male in the age of toxic feminism.