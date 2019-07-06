‘Offensive’ Betsy Ross Flag Was Displayed at 2nd Obama Inauguration

Democrats and media mouthpieces denounced the Betsy Ross flag this week but failed to realize the recent history surrounding one of the nation’s most patriotic symbols.

What they forgot to mention was that the Revolutionary War era flag was prominently displayed at the United States Capitol during former President Barack Obama’s second inauguration ceremony in 2013.

Democrats running for president have officially lost it. Beto & Castro strongly imply that the Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of hatred. Do the rest of the Dems agree? Pictured here, of course, is the notorious flag prominently featured at President Obama's 2nd inauguration. pic.twitter.com/yfM9U8rG7Z — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 3, 2019

“Weird that no one had a problem with The Betsy Ross Flag when it flew over Obama’s inauguration. Now it’s not patriotic… ok got it,” tweeted Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday, along with a picture of the 2013 ceremony that shows the flag in the background.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who endorses Nike, reportedly contacted the company when photos of the shoes bearing the symbol were posted online, saying the flag was offensive because of its ties to an era in our history when slavery was legal.

Read more



Leo Zagami and Robert Barnes join Alex Jones live in studio to break down President Trump’s historic 4th of July speech that has evoked the name of God to heal the United States and reboot 1776, this time, worldwide.