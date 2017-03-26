Officer Convicted of Manslaughter in Shooting Death of Boy, 6

A Louisiana law enforcement officer was convicted Friday on a lesser charge of manslaughter in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old autistic boy, a gruesome encounter captured on tape by another officer’s body camera.

Jurors found Derrick Stafford guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges, multiple news outlets reported. He had faced charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in the case.

A manslaughter conviction in Louisiana carries a sentence of 15 to 40 years in prison, CBS affiliate WAFB reports.

Stafford, 33, and another deputy city marshal opened fire on a car – killing Jeremy Mardis and critically wounding his father – after a 2-mile car chase in Marksville on the night of Nov. 3, 2015.

