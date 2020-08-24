Officers Shot During Arrest That Draws Comparisons to Jacob Blake Shooting

The 2017 shooting of two state troopers who unsuccessfully tried to subdue a suspect with tasers before he reached back into his car for a handgun may explain why police shot Jacob Blake, a suspect who was also reaching for something in his car and who media reported was previously charged with violent crimes.

Dashcam footage caught the Nov. 7, 2017, shooting of two Pennsylvania state troopers who failed to subdue a resisting suspect with tasers before the suspect reached back into his car to get a handgun.

The suspect shot both officers and drove away, but he was later arrested and sentenced to 110 years in prison.

This is why Cops shoot people instead of tasing them. pic.twitter.com/OWauUm1pPB — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 24, 2020

“State Trooper Seth Kelly was shot four times. He arrived at a local hospital clinically dead. He spent 12 days in a medically induced coma and 25 days in the hospital. He doesn’t remember the shootout,” reported Lehigh Valley Live. “Kelly told Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta he suffered ‘nightmares nonstop for 12 straight days’ in the coma due to medication.”

“‘I felt as if I was in hell,’ Kelly said.”

This 2017 shootout has already drawn comparisons by netizens who pointed out that Jacob Blake, the suspect recently shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., was similarly reaching for something in his car before police opened fire.

Sad. Jacob Blake looks like he could have been grabing a gun. He wouldn’t have got himself shot if he had just followed the cops’ reasonable instructions in Kenosha WI. pic.twitter.com/rkYxJr0Pkp — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 24, 2020

The Blake shooting has fueled controversy since he was shot in the back – and now its up to the courts to decide if the shooting was justified – but it’s worth wondering if police would have shot Blake had he not reached back into his car for something.

Exactly! These idiots always jumping in to bash cops have zero knowledge of how the law works and how interpretations are different for cops because unlike majority of citizens they are walking around with weapons and have certain rights because of that. — David H. (@dh216) August 24, 2020

Additionally, it was reported that Blake previously faced charges of attacking police and carrying a firearm while intoxicated, a history which would have made his arresting officers believe he was potentially armed and dangerous if they’d known beforehand.

Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisc., has a history of assaulting police. He also has past charges for domestic abuse & a sex crime. There's a warrent for his arrest. BLM rioters are currently destroying the city to avenge the shooting. https://t.co/BErLeJdPwj pic.twitter.com/JhHcbis5kf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

“Jacob Blake, 24, of Racine, was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of resisting arrest causing a soft tissue injury to a police officer and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, endangering safety-use of a dangerous weapon, and disorderly conduct,” Racine County Eye reported in 2015. “If convicted, he will face up to 8-1/2 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.”



