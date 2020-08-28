Official Legal Defense Fund For Kyle Rittenhouse Launched by Attnys L. Lin Wood And John Pierce

Image Credits: Eric Thayer/Getty Images.

Nick Sandmann’s attorney L Lin Wood has teamed up with John Pierce and the law firm Pierce Bainbridge, which has represented President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump adviser Carter Page, to provide 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse with a top notch defense team.

Rittenhouse was officially charged on Thursday with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and is facing life in prison.

As Reuters reports:

The 17-year-old accused of killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has hired a law firm whose clients have included President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump adviser Carter Page.


Owen breaks down the possibility that Kyle Rittenhouse may not have been the shooter of one of the assumed victims.

John Pierce told Reuters on Thursday that he and colleagues at Pierce Bainbridge would obtain justice for Kyle Rittenhouse, of Illinois, arrested and charged with shooting three people on Tuesday night, two of whom died.

A civil litigator, Pierce tweeted on Thursday that he would soon be joined by “a SEAL Team” of former assistant U.S. attorneys who are now criminal defense attorneys. Pierce will appear with Rittenhouse at an extradition hearing in Lake County Circuit Court in Illinois on Friday.

[…] The Pierce Bainbridge firm bills itself as a “state-of-the-art litigation law firm dedicated to the lost art of combat by trial,” according to its website.

Pierce told Reuters he is hoping to raise funds for Rittenhouse’s defense through his #FightBack Foundation, Inc., a Texas non-profit he formed with L. Lin Wood, an Atlanta attorney who is representing high school student Nicholas Sandmann.

As Michelle Malkin noted on Thursday, the deck is being stacked against young Kyle Rittenhouse.

Nonetheless, Lin Wood said on Thursday after teaming up with John Pierce that “Kyle will have excellent legal representation.”

Pierce said he will handle Rittenhouse’s defense with a team of the “best lawyers in [the] USA.”

Lin Wood and Pierce launched the #FightBack Foundation together on Thursday to raise funds for Rittenhouse’s legal defense.

You can donate to Kyle Rittenhouse’s official legal defense fund at FightBack.Law.

It was revealed early Thursday that all three assailants who attacked Rittenhouse have criminal records and his first attacker was a level 3 sex offender (meaning a high-risk of reoffense and danger to the community) who was sentenced to over 12 years in prison for a sex crime involving a minor.

Please pray for Kyle Rittenhouse and his family that justice will be served!

